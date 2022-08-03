Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

