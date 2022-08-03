Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 794 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Insider Activity

Mondelez International Price Performance

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.