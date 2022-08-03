Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management Price Performance

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $163.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.