Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 77 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $268.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

