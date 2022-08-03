Quant (QNT) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Quant has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $58.21 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $102.01 or 0.00446994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000666 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.21 or 0.02135001 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00276241 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

