Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Short Interest Down 20.1% in July

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PWR stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.06. 1,651,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,228. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average of $119.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

