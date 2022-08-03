Quantum (QMCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Quantum Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on QMCO. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Quantum by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Quantum by 189.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.
Quantum Company Profile
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.
