Quantum (QMCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Get Quantum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on QMCO. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $39,389.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at $308,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $39,389.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,832 shares of company stock valued at $185,990. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Quantum by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Quantum by 189.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.