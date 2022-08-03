Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Quantum-Si Price Performance
Quantum-Si stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Quantum-Si has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.29.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum-Si (QSIAW)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.