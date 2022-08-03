Radicle Hits Market Capitalization of $84.02 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $84.02 million and $34.87 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00011107 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,392.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003889 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00126719 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032238 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,336,224 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.