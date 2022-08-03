Ralph Izzo Sells 9,883 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $65.15. 3,559,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

