Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $121.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,128,000 after acquiring an additional 63,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,336,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 3.0 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $86.54 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.