Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Short Interest Update

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Rand Worldwide Stock Performance
RWWI stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 727. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. Rand Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.
Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 4.34%.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rand Worldwide (RWWI)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.