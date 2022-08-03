Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.
Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of RNGR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. 13,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,316. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $220.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNGR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.