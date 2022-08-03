Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RNGR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. 13,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,316. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $220.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNGR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

