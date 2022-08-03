Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:RNGR traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,316. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $220.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.47.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RNGR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
