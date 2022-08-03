Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNGR traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,316. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $220.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNGR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

