Rapids (RPD) Price Reaches $0.0058

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a total market cap of $62,114.92 and $119.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rapids has traded down 53.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.40 or 0.99227602 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rapids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

