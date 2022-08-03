Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Lessened by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $93.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,586. The company has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.49.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.