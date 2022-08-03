Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,055 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,423,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 301,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 139,032 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,794,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.