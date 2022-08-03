Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Reading International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Trading Down 1.3 %

RDI opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDI. TheStreet lowered shares of Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

