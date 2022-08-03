Receive Access Ecosystem Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004512 BTC on major exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $11,500.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00456134 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000692 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.28 or 0.02072020 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002133 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00286042 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC.
About Receive Access Ecosystem
Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
