Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ANSYS (ANSS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS):

7/27/2022 – ANSYS had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/26/2022 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $315.00 to $285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $304.00 to $274.00.

7/19/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $339.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $6.04 on Wednesday, reaching $282.14. 718,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,807. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.36. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

