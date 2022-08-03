Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ANSYS (ANSS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS):
- 7/27/2022 – ANSYS had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
- 7/26/2022 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/21/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $315.00 to $285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $304.00 to $274.00.
- 7/19/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $339.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ANSYS Stock Performance
NASDAQ ANSS traded up $6.04 on Wednesday, reaching $282.14. 718,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,807. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.36. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
