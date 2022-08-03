Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NORMA Group (NOEJ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NORMA Group (ETR: NOEJ) recently:

7/25/2022 – NORMA Group was given a new €19.00 ($19.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/22/2022 – NORMA Group was given a new €43.00 ($44.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/22/2022 – NORMA Group was given a new €25.00 ($25.77) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

7/22/2022 – NORMA Group was given a new €30.00 ($30.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/21/2022 – NORMA Group was given a new €25.00 ($25.77) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/8/2022 – NORMA Group was given a new €36.00 ($37.11) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/8/2022 – NORMA Group was given a new €40.00 ($41.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/6/2022 – NORMA Group was given a new €44.00 ($45.36) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ETR NOEJ traded down €0.43 ($0.44) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €18.01 ($18.57). The stock had a trading volume of 110,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.24 and a 200 day moving average of €25.99. The stock has a market cap of $573.84 million and a P/E ratio of 10.85. NORMA Group SE has a 52-week low of €16.51 ($17.02) and a 52-week high of €45.48 ($46.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

