Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IDEX (IEX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IDEX (NYSE: IEX):

8/1/2022 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – IDEX had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/28/2022 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $219.00 to $228.00.

7/22/2022 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2022 – IDEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – IDEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – IDEX was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $229.00.

7/14/2022 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2022 – IDEX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2022 – IDEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

IDEX Stock Up 1.6 %

IDEX stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.84. 9,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,637. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of IDEX

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

