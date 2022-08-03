Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NOV (NOV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NOV (NYSE: NOV):

7/29/2022 – NOV was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

7/29/2022 – NOV had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – NOV had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 335,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,095. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get NOV Inc alerts:

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 133.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.