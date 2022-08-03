Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Semtech (SMTC)

Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/3/2022 – Semtech was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/28/2022 – Semtech had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
- 7/27/2022 – Semtech is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/14/2022 – Semtech was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 7/6/2022 – Semtech was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/15/2022 – Semtech was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $87.00.
SMTC traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 87,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,214. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $94.92.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,739,000 after purchasing an additional 510,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 364,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 234,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Semtech by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 441,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 223,030 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
