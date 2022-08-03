Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Semtech (SMTC)

Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2022 – Semtech was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2022 – Semtech had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

7/27/2022 – Semtech is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Semtech was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/6/2022 – Semtech was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/15/2022 – Semtech was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $87.00.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 87,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,214. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,739,000 after purchasing an additional 510,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 364,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 234,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Semtech by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 441,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 223,030 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

