Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Sets New 12-Month High at $6,820.00

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,820 ($83.57) and last traded at GBX 6,812 ($83.47), with a volume of 353243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,740 ($82.59).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($113.96) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($85.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($90.37) to GBX 8,050 ($98.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,841.67 ($96.09).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,248.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,123.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The stock has a market cap of £48.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,514.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.89) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.80%.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($76.14), for a total value of £479,285.82 ($587,288.10).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

