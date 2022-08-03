Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Red Violet worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Red Violet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Red Violet in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Violet Price Performance

RDVT stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.44 and a beta of 1.20.

About Red Violet

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

