ReddCoin Price Up 42.8% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $13.89 million and $6,572.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,818.17 or 0.99908216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00043333 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00210559 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00243781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00115612 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00051250 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004626 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

