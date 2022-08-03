Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $357.60

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 357.60 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 371 ($4.55). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 365.50 ($4.48), with a volume of 441,753 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.81) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Redde Northgate Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £886.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 357.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 382.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13.
Redde Northgate Increases Dividend
Redde Northgate Company Profile
Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.
