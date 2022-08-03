Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $357.60

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 357.60 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 371 ($4.55). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 365.50 ($4.48), with a volume of 441,753 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.81) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £886.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 357.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 382.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $6.00. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

