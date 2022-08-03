Refereum (RFR) Market Cap Hits $33.68 Million

Refereum (RFR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $33.68 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,311.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004454 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00127280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com.

Buying and Selling Refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.