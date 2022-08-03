Refinable Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $1.10 million and $217,090.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refinable has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00616682 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00035227 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.