Refinable Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $1.10 million and $217,090.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refinable has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00616682 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00035227 BTC.
Refinable Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Buying and Selling Refinable
