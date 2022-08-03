REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista Sells 2,400 Shares

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $130,003.32.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.98. 10,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,558. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

