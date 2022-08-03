REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) traded up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.71 and last traded at $34.49. 681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 368,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $130,003.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,821.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Stories

