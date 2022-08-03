Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Short Interest Down 24.9% in July

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 8,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGS. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,017,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 158,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 95,786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Regis by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Regis by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,303,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 113,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Regis Price Performance

Shares of Regis stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Regis has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Regis Company Profile

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.75 million for the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 165.45% and a negative net margin of 24.87%.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

