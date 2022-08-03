Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Earns Initiates Rating from Barclays

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average is $113.74.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

