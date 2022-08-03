Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Down 19.0% in July

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

Shares of REKR stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.28% and a negative net margin of 248.26%. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have issued reports on REKR. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rekor Systems to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc bought 243,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $524,389.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,089,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,620.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

(Get Rating)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.