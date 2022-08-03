Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 2.5 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $186.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

