Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.44

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4443 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.
Relx has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Relx to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.
Relx Trading Down 0.9 %
RELX opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.70) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($32.04) to GBX 2,700 ($33.08) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.86) to GBX 2,650 ($32.47) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.47) to GBX 2,805 ($34.37) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,763.00.
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
