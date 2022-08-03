Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.44

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4443 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Relx has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Relx to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

RELX opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 659,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 160.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 18.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 303.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 51,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,388,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,290,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.70) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($32.04) to GBX 2,700 ($33.08) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.86) to GBX 2,650 ($32.47) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.47) to GBX 2,805 ($34.37) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,763.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

