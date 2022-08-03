renDOGE Hits Market Cap of $203,986.72 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $203,986.72 and $21.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00035133 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

