renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Cap Tops $191,269.51

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $191,269.51 and approximately $21.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00631698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034566 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

renDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

