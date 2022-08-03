Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $11.88

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $12.55. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.23.

Insider Activity

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.06. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 6,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $90,739.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,368,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,711,279.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,186,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $13,853,005.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,011,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,855,534.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 6,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $90,739.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,368,757 shares in the company, valued at $57,711,279.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,762,075 shares of company stock valued at $19,412,565. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after buying an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Stories

