Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Position Reduced by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,515 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Repay worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Repay by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

RPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

RPAY opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 90,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 90,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Thornburgh acquired 4,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $544,655.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,952 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

