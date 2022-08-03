Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Repligen updated its FY22 guidance to $3.13-3.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,022. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,155 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 16.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 58.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.