Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.55 million. Repligen also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.13-3.20 EPS.

Repligen Stock Performance

Repligen stock traded up $24.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.38. 1,848,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,905. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average is $172.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,155. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Repligen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Repligen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Repligen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.