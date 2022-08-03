Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CMS Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17,389.2% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

