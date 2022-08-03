Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Strategic Education, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Strategic Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Strategic Education Trading Down 1.3 %

STRA opened at $71.24 on Monday. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.12). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,672,000 after acquiring an additional 426,776 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100,534 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 19.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after acquiring an additional 166,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 19.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,375 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.