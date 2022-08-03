Research Analysts Set Expectations for FS Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 23.89%.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSBW. StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

FSBW opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $237.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Bancorp

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $93,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $93,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,880 shares of company stock valued at $320,712 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.