Research Frontiers (REFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 193.43%.
Research Frontiers Stock Performance
Shares of REFR opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.51. Research Frontiers has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.18.
Research Frontiers Company Profile
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
