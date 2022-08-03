Research Frontiers (REFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 193.43%.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers Stock Performance

Shares of REFR opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.51. Research Frontiers has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Research Frontiers stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated ( NASDAQ:REFR Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Research Frontiers at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.