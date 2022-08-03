Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.29

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RESI opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. Residential Secure Income has a 1-year low of GBX 97.20 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.38). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,381.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Residential Secure Income to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

