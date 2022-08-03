Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,590,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 14,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. 2,651,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,838. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.