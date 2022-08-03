Retirement Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMLV. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 90,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

XMLV opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

